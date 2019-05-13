On Theater: Chance Theater has a ‘Tiger’ by the tail

Rosenstock thrusts the spotlight on Sherry, a young woman making her start in life as a school psychologist or, as she proclaims, an art therapist. Her world is complicated by her mother (unseen), who lives upstairs and hasn't left her room in years, and her bummed-out sister, agonizing over a dissolved romance, who has taken up permanent residence on the couch where she swigs from a bottle of Jack Daniel's and watches “Top Gun” incessantly on TV.