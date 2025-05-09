Santa Ana High School brothers surrender to police after deadly stabbing

Police investigate Wednesday after three students were stabbed, one fatally, at Santa Ana High School.

Two brothers who attend Santa Ana High School have been arrested in a stabbing incident at the campus that left one student dead and two others injured.

The brothers, ages 17 and 15, showed up with their parents at the Police Department’s headquarters and turned themselves in late Wednesday, just hours after the deadly stabbing, according to Santa Ana Police Officer Natalie Garcia.

She said the two teens were questioned, then arrested and transported to juvenile hall, where they were each booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. She said the weapon used in the attack remains missing.

The incident occurred at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday when Santa Ana School Police officers reported a stabbing that occurred during a fight in front of Santa Ana High School.

At least three male students, ages 14, 15 and 16, were found with stab wounds and transported by fire paramedics to a local hospital.

The 14-year-old, police said, died from his injuries, and the two other victims were listed as stable.

The boy killed was identified as Armando Morales of Santa Ana by Orange County coroner officials and a GoFundMe page was created by his family to raise money for his funeral expenses.

Misael Morales wrote on the site that his brother was a happy and smart kid who was known for making people laugh.

Jazmin Delgado, the victim’s cousin, echoed those words in an interview with ABC 7.

“He was just always a happy kid and always loved to help and was just an amazing little kid,” Delgado told the station. Armando’s family said the teen was in the wrong place at the wrong time. They said he was stepping in to help his friends when he was stabbed.

Homicide investigators believed the five teens involved were suspected gang members and were investigating the stabbing as gang-related, according to Garcia. But what sparked the confrontation remained under investigation.

She said investigators also believed one weapon was used in the attack and had been unable to locate it so far.

Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the stabbing and are asking any potential witnesses to contact investigators at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.