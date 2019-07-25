Biz News: Ruby’s Diner to host promotion celebrating namesake, benefiting foundation

The Ruby’s Diner chain is celebrating the birthday of its namesake, Ruby Cavanaugh,with a promotion that includes a Ruby Burger and fries for $2.99 on Monday.

Proceeds will benefit the Ruby Dooby Foundation.

“The Ruby Dooby Foundation benefits the health and well-being of children, which was a cause that was close to my mother’s heart,” Ruby’s Diner founder and Chief Executive Doug Cavanaugh said in a statement. “This special celebration allows us to give back to the community in a way that would make her proud.”

Cavanaugh died in 2016 at age 93. The first Ruby’s location opened in Newport Beach in 1982.

Mission Hospital names new chief executive

Seth Teigen, who has 23 years of experience in nonprofit health care systems, has been named chief executive of Mission Hospital, which has campuses in Laguna Beach and Mission Viejo.

Teigen last served as president of Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Lilly Pulitzer designs come to Balboa Bay Resort

Fashion company Lilly Pulitzer has partnered with the Balboa Bay Resort, 1221 W. Coast Hwy. in Newport Beach, to outfit the resort’s pool cabanas and daybeds with prints to celebrate the recently completed pool bar.

Staff also will wear uniforms designed by Pulitzer.

Bayview hotel sold for $78M

The Newport Beach Marriott Bayview has been sold for $78 million, according to a report from the Orange County Business Journal.

Maryland-based Host Hotels & Resorts, which owned the 254-room property for 30 years, sold it to Newport Beach-based Clearview Hotel Capital LLC, the outlet reported.

The hotel is at 500 Bayview Circle.

Surf group to host awards event in Laguna

The Surf Industry Manufacturers Assn. is hosting its 30th annual Waterman’s awards ceremony on Aug. 3 at t he Ranch at Laguna Beach.

The event by the Aliso Viejo-based group includes a happy hour, prom, awards show and fundraiser for environmental causes.

Dianna Cohen, chief executive of the Plastic Pollution Coalition, is scheduled to receive the Environmentalist of the Year award.

For more information, visit sima.com. The Ranch at Laguna Beach is located at 31106 S. Coast Hwy.

Studio wins top wine magazine honor

For a sixth consecutive year, Studio at Montage Laguna Beach has received one of 100 grand awards from Wine Spectator magazine.

The recognition is the magazine’s highest, “bestowed on establishments that have world-class wine programs exhibiting a passionate, uncompromising commitment to the very best quality level of viticulture,” according to a news release.

Montage Laguna Beach is at 30801 S. Coast Hwy.