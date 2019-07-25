New rides at the O.C. Fair offer high-flying thrills, polar-themed rushes and spinning tea cups

The Orange County Fair’s longtime carnival and ride operator, Ray Cammack Shows, has several new attractions this season to give riders a range of thrills.

The most hair-raising among them is the intimidating Titan, a tall crane that propels and hurls daredevils 17 stories into the air at speeds of up to 60 mph.

Titan is the largest portable aerial thrill ride in the United States — and easily the tallest ride at the fair. Riders must be at least 52 inches tall to board, but no taller than 78 inches.

“It’s like being on the end of an airplane propeller,” said Chris Lopez, vice president of Arizona-based RCS. “It’s a ride for thrill seekers, that’s for sure.”

Advertisement

Those wishing to stay closer to the ground can take a spin in the new Ice Jet, which whips riders around inbobsled-styled carts.

“It’s like sliding through the [Alps],” Lopez said.

Adalyn Brizendine, 4, of Coto De Caza spins around on the Tea Cups — another new, if familiar, ride at the fair. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)

The Kidland area at the fair also has two new additions this year: the family friendly Circus Train and Tea Cups spinner — which is making its nostalgic return.

Advertisement

“The tea cups were brought back by popular demand,” Lopez said. “We had a lot of people asking for it.”

RCS, which is celebrating its 25th year partnering with the OC Fair, is offering 68 rides in all this season. Lopez stressed that safety is paramount for all of them.

In addition to reviews from the RCS inspection team, the OC Fair & Event Center brings in its own independent reviewers, as does the state.

“Safety is priority No. 1,” Lopez said. “The rides are inspected very, very often … We’re very proud of our industry.”

Stella, 10, and Luke, 11, cheer as Ice Jet takes them on a very fast circular trip at the OC Fair. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)

Each ride requires tickets, which can be purchased at the Costa Mesa fairgrounds or online at ocfair.com.

The fair also offers tickets through the FunPass app, available for download at the Apple App Store and Google Play. Ticket prices start at 40 for $20.

IF YOU GO

What: Orange County Fair

Where: OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

Advertisement

When: Wednesdays through Sundays through Aug. 11; noon to midnight Wednesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturdays and Sundays

Cost: General admission is $12 Wednesdays through Fridays and $14 on weekends. Several specials and discounts are available. For details, visit ocfair.com/oc-fair/discounts .

Information: ocfair.com/oc-fair

Bradley Zint is a contributor to Times Community News.