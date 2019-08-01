Around Town: Michael McDonald, Chaka Khan and Beatles music on tap at Pacific Amphitheatre

Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan are among the performers coming to the Pacific Amphitheatre in the next week as part of the Toyota Summer Concert Series at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

The pair’s concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with tickets priced at $32.50 to $67.50.

The Fab Four will present their Beatles tribute at 8 p.m. Saturday as they mark the 50th anniversary of the “Abbey Road” album. Tickets are $20 to $30.

Viva El Mariachi will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, with tickets at $17.50 to $50.

Lindsey Stirling and guest ZZ Ward will play beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $30 to $65.

“Weird Al” Yankovic will join with the Pacific Symphony for a show at 8 p.m. Aug. 8. Tickets are $27.50 to $60.

For tickets to all shows, go to ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit pacamp.com.

Blood drive Saturday at Newport chamber

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in its parking lot at 4343 Von Karman Ave.

Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments can be made at (844) 380-5220. Parking will be validated.

All donors must show picture identification.

Laguna Canyon hike to highlight native plants

Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers will lead a 2½-mile hike from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday to see California native plants in the James Dilley Preserve at Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, 18751 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

The hike is free. Parking is $3 per vehicle.

Participants younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required at eventbrite.com/californianativeplants.

For more information, call (949) 497-8324.

Used books go on sale at Newport Beach library

Newport Beach Friends of the Library will present a used-book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Friends Meeting Room at the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.

The “2 Bucks a Bag” sale is open to the public.

Newport Beach police to present National Night Out event

The Newport Beach Police Department will present its annual National Night Out event from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bonita Canyon Sports Park, 1990 Ford Road.

Each year, people nationwide are invited to spend an evening out at local events with neighbors and police.

The Newport Beach department is marking the occasion with a Community Safety Fair with displays and activities including SWAT, crime scene investigation, police dogs and horses, bike safety, crime prevention, balloon art, face painting, bounce houses, games, free food and McGruff the Crime Dog.

For more information, visit newportbeach.com/events/36th-annual-national-night-out.

F.V. night out to feature screening of ‘Hercules’

Fountain Valley’s National Night Out event Tuesday will feature a free showing of the movie “Hercules” at the Fountain Valley Recreation Center and Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St.

Activities will begin at 6 p.m., with the movie starting at dusk.

For more information, call (714) 839-8611.

Mile Square to host OC Parks concert

The OC Parks Summer Concert Series will come to Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley when Tom Petty tribute band Room at the Top performs along with opener Phil Vandermost from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8.

The event, which opens at 5 p.m., also will include a beer garden and food trucks. Admission is free.

Mile Square Regional Park is at 16801 Euclid St. Parking is free after 4 p.m.