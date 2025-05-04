Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, May 4, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Under the Big Top: Cirque du Soleil’s latest show to come to Laguna Hills
- Faith leaders, elected officials break bread, call for peace amid global conflict at Newport Beach Prayer Breakfast
- ‘Just go with it’: Irrelevant Week to mark 50 years of roasting and toasting NFL’s last draft pick
Inside
- Mayor Ashleigh Aitken hails Anaheim as a visitor city for all in annual address
- Cypress city manager accused of ‘unlawful acts’ by former department head
- UCI Robot Ecology Lab inspired by nature
- Orange Coast College Chamber Singers focus on ‘Requiem’ for a theme
- The Coach House Concert Hall celebrates 45 years in San Juan Capistrano
Forum
