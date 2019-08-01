Fight at Orange County Fair sends 2 to hospital

A fight broke out among a group of young people at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa on Wednesday night and sent two people to a hospital, authorities said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to the Main Mall area of the 150-acre OC Fair & Event Center around 9:40 p.m. after receiving a call about an altercation involving young males.

Two suffered lacerations to their arms and were hospitalized, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Two people reportedly were taken into custody. No weapons were found, according to fair spokeswoman Terry Moore.

Authorities did not immediately provide information about what might have triggered the confrontation.

City News Service contributed to this report.

