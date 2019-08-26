Kids get in characters for costumed surfing at Laguna Beach camp

1/8
A participant dressed as Merlin the wizard rides a wave Friday as part of the Laguna Beach Surf School summer program at Thalia Street Beach in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
Dressed as a viking, instructor Steven “SLi Dawg” Chew, left, surfs Friday with a youngster in the Laguna Beach Surf School summer camp in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
Young surfers, or “groms,” march toward Thalia Street Beach on Friday in the Laguna Beach Surf School’s costume parade. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
Young costumed surfers parade to Thalia Street Beach on Friday for the Laguna Beach Surf School summer program. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
Children dressed in costumes get ready to hit the waves Friday as part of the Laguna Beach Surf School summer program at Thalia Street Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
Kids ride the foam dressed as emojis during the Laguna Beach Surf School summer camp Friday in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
Participants frolic in the surf at the Laguna Beach Surf School summer program in Laguna Beach on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
Kids ride in the Laguna Beach Surf School summer program Friday in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
Children hit the waves dressed in costumes Friday as part of the Laguna Beach Surf School, run by professional surfer Steven “SLi Dawg” Chew.
The camp, offered in weekly sessions from June to August at Thalia Street Beach, gives youths 8 and older surfing instruction for all skill and experience levels, covering safety, surfing etiquette and ocean awareness.