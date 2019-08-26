Movie magic helps kids soar like superheroes

Kids got the chance Sunday to feel what it’s like to fly like a superhero.

Hollywood stuntman Jim Churchman, stunt coordinator for the movie “Captain Marvel,” ran a free charity event in Laguna Beach in which children with special needs could “fly” with a computerized system used by actors such as Robert Downey Jr., Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry.

The kids, in costumes provided by the nonprofit Flying Hero Club, were lifted 4 feet high on a belly board and “flown” about 100 feet across the grass at the Ranch at Laguna Beach resort, all the while being free to act like their favorite superheroes.