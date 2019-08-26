Movie magic helps kids soar like superheroes

1/9
Aaron Autagavaia happily takes his superhero flight Sunday at the Ranch at Laguna Beach resort during a free charity event in which kids could “fly” with help from a computerized system used in movies. (Spencer Grant)
Volunteer Brittany Rutherford suits up Bradley Nolting and Lyle Clay in superhero masks and capes provided by the nonprofit Flying Hero Club. (Spencer Grant)
Costumed as Wonder Woman, Therese Calhoun takes to the air on a belly board Sunday at the Ranch at Laguna Beach. (Spencer Grant)
Phillippe Vonlanthen makes balloon sculptures for Riley Quinn, left, Raelynn Ciuffitelli and Layla Churchman. (Spencer Grant)
Alex Hays’ cape almost covers him during his superhero flight Sunday in Laguna Beach. (Spencer Grant)
Riley Quinn gets instructions from Nick Brandon before her superhero flight Sunday at the Ranch at Laguna Beach. (Spencer Grant)
Cape-wearing Daniel Birnbaum gets some superhero instruction from volunteer Carrie Berhans on Sunday at the Ranch at Laguna Beach. (Spencer Grant)
Volunteer Carrie Berhans high-fives superhero-clad Alex Hays. (Spencer Grant)
Flying Hero Club volunteers line up with children before Sunday’s charity “flying” session in Laguna Beach. (Spencer Grant)
Kids got the chance Sunday to feel what it’s like to fly like a superhero.
Hollywood stuntman Jim Churchman, stunt coordinator for the movie “Captain Marvel,” ran a free charity event in Laguna Beach in which children with special needs could “fly” with a computerized system used by actors such as Robert Downey Jr., Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry.
The kids, in costumes provided by the nonprofit Flying Hero Club, were lifted 4 feet high on a belly board and “flown” about 100 feet across the grass at the Ranch at Laguna Beach resort, all the while being free to act like their favorite superheroes.