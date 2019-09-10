Three people taken to hospitals after ocean rescues off Laguna Beach

Three people were taken to hospitals after being rescued from the ocean off Laguna Beach in the past week, officials said.

Authorities responded just before 5 p.m. Thursday to a report of two people in need of rescue in the water at Bird Rock, said Laguna Beach marine safety Capt. Kai Bond.

Lifeguards pulled a semiconscious woman from the water and found an unconscious man underwater.

Lifeguards took the man to the beach and performed CPR before paramedics arrived and provided “advanced life support,” Bond said.

The man was taken to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Bond said. His condition was unknown Tuesday.

The woman was taken to Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach and was released later that evening.

The two were at the beach together, but no other details were available.

The next night, a woman who went missing from Main Beach was rescued a mile offshore two hours later, officials said.

Laguna Beach police and marine safety units responded at 10:51 p.m. Friday to a call about an approximately 35-year-old woman who entered the water and didn’t return to the beach, Bond said.

Lifeguards, the Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol searched the area.

A Coast Guard air unit found the missing woman at 12:48 a.m. Saturday a mile offshore in front of Shaws Cove, Bond said. She was “conscious, breathing and intoxicated,” he said.

A woman was rescued early Saturday a mile offshore of Shaws Cove in Laguna Beach about two hours after she went missing. (Daily Pilot)

Shaws Cove is about three-quarters of a mile north of Main Beach along North Coast Highway.

The woman was hoisted into the Coast Guard helicopter and taken to Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach.

