Newport is More than Pink at Komen breast cancer walk

Crowds turned out Sunday in Newport Beach to help Susan G. Komen Orange County raise money for breast cancer research through its More than Pink Walk, formerly known as the Race for the Cure.

Teams and individuals participated in the 5K walk beginning at the Pacific Life Insurance building near Fashion Island.

The event had raised more than $654,000 as of Monday morning, according to its website.

Donations are still being accepted at komenoc.org.

