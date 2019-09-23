Newport is More than Pink at Komen breast cancer walk

1/9
The CactusStrong team crosses the finish line of Susan G. Komen Orange County’s More than Pink 5K walk Sunday in Newport Beach. The event, formerly called the Race for the Cure, raised money to fight breast cancer. (Susan Hoffman)
Children in strollers roll out for the More than Pink Walk on Sunday near Fashion Island in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)
Claudia and Mark Ross walk Sunday in Newport Beach during the More than Pink 5K to benefit Susan G. Komen Orange County. (Susan Hoffman)
Cancer survivor Sonia Briseno, left, and Nancy Bogdanoff, who is in treatment, embrace during the More than Pink Walk held Sunday in Newport Beach to benefit breast cancer research. (Susan Hoffman)
Walkers take selfies at the start of the More than Pink 5K on Sunday at the Pacific Life building in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)
Walkers wear custom T-shirts supporting cancer survivors and patients during Sunday’s More than Pink 5K presented by Susan G. Komen Orange County in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)
Participants gather for Susan G. Komen Orange County’s More than Pink 5K walk to raise money for breast cancer research Sunday in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)
Lucy Polk, left, guides cancer survivor Caroline Smith to the finish line of the More than Pink Walk on Sunday. The event, held near Fashion Island in Newport Beach, raised money for breast cancer research. (Susan Hoffman)
The Costa Mesa High School drum line plays for walkers during the More than Pink 5K on Sunday in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)
Crowds turned out Sunday in Newport Beach to help Susan G. Komen Orange County raise money for breast cancer research through its More than Pink Walk, formerly known as the Race for the Cure.
Teams and individuals participated in the 5K walk beginning at the Pacific Life Insurance building near Fashion Island.
The event had raised more than $654,000 as of Monday morning, according to its website.
Donations are still being accepted at komenoc.org.
