58th Sandcastle Contest is something to sea at Corona del Mar State Beach

Layla Head makes for a live-action mermaid as her mother, Cari, works on a mermaid sand sculpture during the 58th annual Sandcastle Contest presented by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce on Sunday at Corona del Mar State Beach. This year’s theme was “Fantastic Sea Creatures.” (Gary Ambrose)
A crew from I.B. Posse works on its sculpture titled “Mer-Mazing” during Sunday’s annual Sandcastle Contest at Corona del Mar State Beach. (Gary Ambrose)
Chris Crosson of Team Doggie Walk Bags works on a sea life sand sculpture during the 58th annual Sandcastle Contest presented by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce on Sunday at Corona del Mar State Beach. (Gary Ambrose)
The Team Doggie Walk Bags entry in Sunday’s Sandcastle Contest at Corona del Mar State Beach kept with this year’s theme, “Fantastic Sea Creatures.” (Gary Ambrose)
Shawn Edwards carves details into a sandcastle during Sunday’s sand sculpting contest at Corona del Mar State Beach. (Gary Ambrose)
Jennifer Wilcox uses a straw to blow away loose sand on her sculpture in the annual Sandcastle Contest on Sunday at Corona del Mar State Beach. (Gary Ambrose)
Colt Hartwig, 3, of Aliso Viejo plays with bubbles during Sunday’s Sandcastle Contest presented by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce at Corona del Mar State Beach. (Gary Ambrose)
Danielle Brown of Team Gemini works on her sandcastle during Sunday’s 58th annual contest presented by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce. (Gary Ambrose)
Savannah Garcia, 8, of Girl Scout Troop 115 buries herself in her work while making a mermaid sculpture during Sunday’s Sandcastle Contest at Corona del Mar State Beach. (Gary Ambrose)
Vaughn Emken, 10, uses a sprayer to wet the sand on a sculpture during Sunday’s Sandcastle Contest at Corona del Mar State Beach. (Gary Ambrose)
Sand sculptors descended on Corona del Mar State Beach on Sunday to show their building skills in the 58th annual Sandcastle Contest presented by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce.
Teams competed for a chance to win cash prizes with the theme “Fantastic Sea Creatures.”
The event attracts participants ranging from first-timers to seasoned professionals.