Political Landscape: Governor signs Petrie-Norris bill that will invest in projects to combat sea-level rise

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill from Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) that will invest in eco-friendly infrastructure projects designed to protect coastal communities from sea-level rise.

Assembly Bill 65 will support projects such as adding kelp and sea grass to protect against greater wave impacts, shoring up land marshes and restoring natural ecosystems.

“The California coast is home to 840 miles of breathtaking beauty and nearly 70% of all Californians,” Petrie-Norris said in a statement. “And all of this is under threat from sea-level rise. We must be proactive and invest in smart solutions to safeguard our coast.”

Application deadline near for open Costa Mesa Planning Commission seat

The city of Costa Mesa is accepting applications until 5 p.m. Thursday to fill the remainder of the term of Planning Commissioner Carla Navarro Woods, who recently announced her resignation from the commission.

Navarro Woods, who had served on the commission since 2017, said she and her family are moving, opening a seat on the seven-member panel.

“We love Costa Mesa; our heart will be here,” she said at the commission’s Sept. 9 meeting. “So it’s not goodbye; it’s more like see you later.”

Navarro Woods’ term runs until February 2023. The seat is open to registered voters in Costa Mesa’s District 3, which includes College Park, Mesa del Mar and part of the upper Eastside.

The City Council is expected to appoint a new commissioner Oct. 15. For more information, visit costamesaca.gov/apply.

The Planning Commission reviews and acts on certain proposed projects and permit applications and advises the council on issues related to long-term growth and development. It meets the second and fourth Mondays of every month.

