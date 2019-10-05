Mesa Verde Library visitors will soon be able to do-re-make music with new outdoor instruments

Music makers of all ages, rejoice: A new ensemble of public instruments is on its way to Costa Mesa.

The Mesa Verde Library will ring in the arrivals with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The selection of sound sculptures will be located in front of the library at 2969 Mesa Verde Drive East, so passersby can pause, play and perform.

The Friends of the Costa Mesa Libraries, a community group that provides supplies and funding for local OC Public Libraries branches, donated the instruments to the city, which will maintain them.

The ensemble will include:



An imbarimba: a fiberglass instrument that resembles a marimba and kalimba and is played with two attached mallets

A swirl: a set of aluminum chimes with a broad range

A yantzee: a xylophone-like instrument that features a series of aluminum bars

Tuned drums: a set of five toms

The “innovatively designed instruments are durable, sustainable and perfectly tuned sound sculptures that enhance any space,” according to the website of their maker, Freenotes Harmony Park.

Other activities planned at the library Wednesday include a special music story time at 11 a.m., followed by a drum-making workshop at 11:30. Ice cream will arrive at 3 p.m.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the library will offer a guided meditation sound bath. People are invited to bring a yoga mat and soak in the rich sounds of gongs and crystal bowls.

For more information about library activities, visit ocpl.org/libloc/mesaverde.