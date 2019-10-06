Two women, including ex-employee, are arrested after Costa Mesa restaurant is vandalized with bat, police say

Two women were arrested Saturday after a South Coast Plaza restaurant was vandalized with a bat, Costa Mesa police said.

One of the women, a former employee, reportedly entered the restaurant in the 3300 block of Bristol Street at 1:30 p.m. and used the bat to vandalize a television, table settings and plates, causing what police said were thousands of dollars in damage. Customers had to leave, but no injuries were reported, police said. Police did not identify the restaurant.

Another woman accompanied the ex-employee and yelled and behaved disruptively, police said.

Both were taken into custody in a nearby parking lot as they were trying to leave, police said.

Advertisement

Passion Shenay Coleman, 27, of Fullerton, who police said was the former employee, was treated at the scene for cuts to her hands and was taken to a hospital for further treatment before she was booked into the Costa Mesa Police Department jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, felony vandalism, burglary, felony conspiracy to commit crimes and a misdemeanor warrant for a suspended license, police said. Her bail was set at $500,000.

Police alleged Coleman visited the restaurant first at about 11:40 a.m. and made threats and threw a plate at an employee.

Laglennda Damona Carr, 24, also of Fullerton, who police said accompanied Coleman, was booked into Costa Mesa jail on

suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, felony vandalism, burglary and felony conspiracy to commit crimes. Her bail was set at $25,000 and she was later taken to Orange County Jail.

Daily Pilot staff contributed to this report.

Advertisement