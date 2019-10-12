Home expo at O.C. fairgrounds helps kick off the holiday season

1/5
Paula Nelson-Heart was selling her hand-made artwork from recycled wool sweaters at the Home and Holiday Expo, at the OC Fair in Costa Mesa on Saturday. (Raul Roa | Staff Photographer)
Gina Esguerra, right, of Barefoot Books, shows customers a selection of books for children at the Home and Holiday Expo, at the OC Fair in Costa Mesa on Saturday. (Raul Roa | Staff Photographer)
La Verne University business program students Brianna Arredondo, left, and Jiajun Li, brought their reusable heating pads, sales of which benefit a group called the Little Warriors, at the Home and Holiday Expo, at the OC Fair in Costa Mesa on Saturday. (Raul Roa | Staff Photographer)
Paula Nelson-Heart , left, and her daughter Cecilly Albord demonstrate how to “Dress Up on a Dime” at the DIY stage, at the Home and Holiday Expo, at the OC Fair in Costa Mesa on Saturday. (Raul Roa | Staff Photographer)
Chef Maggie Mullen demonstrates how to make shrimp risotto while chef Sean McIntyre shows a sample of saffron to an attendee, at the Home and Holiday Expo, at the OC Fair in Costa Mesa on Saturday. (Raul Roa | Staff Photographer)
It’s getting time to break out the blankets and light up the candles, because the holidays are just around the corner. And many people found this weekend’s OC Home & Holiday Expo the place to stock up for the season.
The two-day expo, which opened Saturday at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, provides the chance to paint pumpkins, take cooking classes and browse booths featuring an array of household items, including pillows, bathtubs, cabinets, windows, doors and outdoor furniture.
The 42nd annual event continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, but parking costs $9 at the Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive.
Visitors are asked to register in advance at thebesthomeshow.com.
