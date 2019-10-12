Home expo at O.C. fairgrounds helps kick off the holiday season

It’s getting time to break out the blankets and light up the candles, because the holidays are just around the corner. And many people found this weekend’s OC Home & Holiday Expo the place to stock up for the season.

The two-day expo, which opened Saturday at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, provides the chance to paint pumpkins, take cooking classes and browse booths featuring an array of household items, including pillows, bathtubs, cabinets, windows, doors and outdoor furniture.

The 42nd annual event continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, but parking costs $9 at the Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive.

Visitors are asked to register in advance at thebesthomeshow.com.

