Man shoots himself in hand outside Fountain Valley hospital

A man shot himself multiple times in his hand outside Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center on Friday afternoon, prompting a police response, according to authorities.

Fountain Valley police officers inside the hospital at 17100 Euclid St. responded to the parking lot at about 2 p.m. after hearing three gunshots coming from the area.

An investigation revealed that friends had driven the 58-year-old man to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation, police said.

After arriving at the parking lot, the man got out of the car and repeatedly shot himself in the hand with a handgun, police said.

He was taken to a trauma center for medical treatment and a psychiatric evaluation, according to authorities.