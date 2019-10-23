Newport chooses ‘Lido’ look for new $9.6-million fire station

Newport Beach’s new Lido fire station will look like it sounds.

The City Council on Tuesday approved a “Lido” exterior architectural style for the planned $9.6-million firehouse at 2807 Newport Blvd., close to the isle of the same name.

The Cape Cod-style structure will have gray-toned siding, a gable roof over the truck bay and a rounded corner lighthouse feature serving as a backdrop to the flagpole. The look bested two sleek modern designs and a traditional brick facade.

The fire station will be one of eight across the city.

The project can now go out to bid. Construction could begin in January 2021 and be completed by May 2022.

The new station, officially called Fire Station No. 2, will replace one about a third of a mile away at 475 32nd St. Fire officials say that building is outdated and undersized for modern firefighting.

The new station will cover about 11,500 square feet in two stories. Along with offices, living space and equipment storage for Fire Department use, it will include a detached public restroom for visitors to the busy beach area. The city also will install a new traffic signal at 28th Street and southbound Newport Boulevard.

In addition to the estimated $9.6-million cost of design and construction, the city spent $4 million on the future station’s 0.4-acre parcel, most recently home to a McDonald’s.

MacArthur signal lights getting an upgrade

Twenty-two signal lights on the MacArthur Boulevard corridor, including nine in Newport Beach, will be synchronized in a joint project by Newport Beach and Irvine. (Courtesy city of Newport Beach)

Newport Beach and Irvine will collaborate to synchronize traffic signals on the MacArthur Boulevard corridor connecting the two cities.

The Newport Beach council agreed to the $1.6-million joint project Tuesday. Most of the cost will be covered by a grant from the Orange County Transportation Authority, with Newport putting up about $158,000.

The project will coordinate 22 signals on MacArthur between East Coast Highway and the 55 Freeway. Nine of the lights are in Newport.

The Newport council approved the project 6-0. Councilman Kevin Muldoon recused himself because of his work with the wireless telecommunications industry.

Sculpture garden grant

The city Arts Commission is clear to accept a $500,000 state grant to enhance the Civic Center Park sculpture garden.

The grant is part of a $14.5-million package that Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) secured this year for her 74th Assembly District, which includes Newport Beach.

The council had to pass a resolution endorsing the award before the city can collect, but it held off on that step at its Oct. 8 meeting so it could more closely read the terms and conditions of the funding. On Tuesday, the council unanimously approved pursuing the grant.

“Hurricane” by Ray Katz is among the sculptures on display in Newport Beach’s Civic Center Park. (File Photo)

Commission Chairwoman Arlene Greer told the council at its last meeting that fundraising has long been a challenge for local public art, which relies on a mix of public and private dollars.

The state money will reimburse the city the $135,000 it has committed for the fifth phase of the rotating sculpture exhibit planned to open next year, fund the $135,000 sixth phase the following year, enhance educational programming for school groups to make field trips to the garden and refurbish the footpath that connects the artworks.