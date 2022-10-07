Laguna Beach City Council recap: Little League All-Stars honored at City Hall

After a spectacular season in which it went all the way to the western regional final, the Laguna Beach Little League Intermediate All-Star team was honored at City Hall on Tuesday night.

The team posted a 13-2 record across 15 postseason games, winning the District 55, Section 10 and Southern California State tournaments, all of which marked a first in the history of Laguna Beach Little League.

The boys of this summer in Laguna Beach became just the fourth team from District 55 to win the Southern California State championship and the second team from the district to earn the distinction of regional finalist.

Mayor Sue Kempf read a proclamation speaking to those accomplishments with the team and their coaches in front of the dais. Family members were then invited to take pictures with the group back together again following their memorable run on the baseball diamond.

Laguna Beach receives grant for DUI enforcement

In other City Hall news, the city accepted a $110,000 grant from the Office of Traffic Safety during Tuesday’s Laguna Beach City Council meeting, with the funds to be designated for efforts related to DUI education and enforcement.

The grant money can be used toward overtime salaries and the purchase of equipment used to raise awareness of and provide enforcement against individuals driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

A staff report provided a list of activities the funds would help subsidize, including the execution of a checkpoint, DUI saturation patrols, traffic enforcement, and motorcycle noise and safety operations.

The grant, which runs through September of next year, will also fund education and enforcement operations focused on distracted driving, as well as bicycle and pedestrian safety events.

