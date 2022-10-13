2nd annual ‘Race to Space STEAM Reading Challenge’ offers prizes for young readers

Three…two…one…LIFTOFF! The second annual STEAM Race to Space Reading Challenge launches Friday, encouraging children throughout Orange County to read books related to science, technology, the arts and math in exchange for some out-of-this world incentives.

Presented by organizers of the Orange County Children’s Book Festival, the TK-12 challenge begins with a parade of children’s authors speaking in a livestreamed event, from 9 a.m. to noon, and continues through Nov. 4.

Families and classroom teachers can register online at ReadSteam.org and then track individual reader’s progress in four age-specific categories — picture book, early reader, middle grade and young adult — that each have a recommended reading list and benchmarks for completion.

A bonus prize available to participants of the Race to Space STEAM Reading Challenge is a one-on-one talk with U.S. Astronaut Jack D. Fischer (Courtesy of Orange County Children’s Book Festival)

For example, picture book participants may track the number of minutes a book is read to them, while early readers log time spent reading and older participants monitor page counts.

Those who complete the basic challenge will receive signed certificates and a goodie bag with pencils, stickers and assorted entitlements, including a free ice cream cone from Sonic and a breakfast at a Norms restaurant.

Readers wishing to continue their journey can continue to read books on the list and earn virtual tickets they can cash in for a chance to win bonus prizes, including a Google Chromebook, NBA tickets, a talk with NASA astronaut Jack Fischer and a drawing lesson from Disney animator Benson Shum.

Although fun is a clear focus, the reading challenge has a serious purpose, says Pat Burns, a Costa Mesa resident who co-founded the book festival and debuted the first challenge last year with the partnership with the Orange County Department of Education and the company 4SPACE.

Science journalists Christina Couch and Cara Giaimo will discuss their book, “Detector Dogs, Dynamite Dolphins and More Animals with Super Sensory Powers,” Friday in a livestreamed launch of the second annual Race to Space STEAM Reading Challenge. (Courtesy of Orange County Children’s Book Festival)

“We want to do this to open the door to kids reading books beyond vampires and monsters, to read books related to science or [artificial intelligence] and books that open up the imagination,” she said. “There are so many careers that, if you just get excited about STEAM, would be available to you.”

The mission of introducing kids to a world of wonder through reading is shared by Book Festival Executive Producer Tina Crawford, who teamed up with Burns to create the annual challenge.

The pair reach out to publishers, libraries and local schools, seeking buy-in and leads on age-appropriate books to include in reading lists. The challenge not only lets kids tick through titles on their own but is formatted to allow teachers to build lesson plans, projects and field trips around the books.

Author Kristy Everington will discuss her book, “Isobel Adds It Up” Friday in a livestreamed launch of the Race to Space STEAM Reading Challenge, presented by the O.C. Children’s Book Festival.

“I want kids to realize there’s so much more to life and the world around them than they may realize,” Crawford said. “It’s about more than having fun and making up stories. It’s about what you can do.”

To illustrate that point, several notable authors and STEAM stars are participating in Friday morning’s livestreamed event with moderator and Orange Coast College literature professor Chris Evans. The talks will be shown on the “OC Children’s Book Festival” YouTube channel and later archived in segments.

Authors include Dr. Theanne Griffith, a UC Davis neuroscientist and award-winning author of STEM chapter books “The Magnificent Makers” and “Ada Twist, Scientist: The Why Files” and Karyn Parsons, of “Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” whose book “Saving the Day” follows the inventor of the traffic signal.

Science journalists Christina Couch and Cara Giaimo will discuss their book, “Detector Dogs, Dynamite Dolphins and More Animals with Super Sensory Powers,” while author Kristy Everington will speak about her math-themed book, “Isobel Adds It Up.”

Burns says her ultimate hope for the challenge is that it changes the lives of young readers. The U.S. Department of Education reports the number of STEAM-related careers grew 14% from 2010 to 2020 and is forecast to be the fastest growing job sector in the next decade.

“There are jobs out there that are well paying — just pick up a book and start reading,” she said.

For more information, or to participate, visit ReadSTEAM.org.

