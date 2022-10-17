Local outcry against human rights abuses in Iran grows as protesters rally in Costa Mesa

The fight to raise awareness of human rights abuses in Iran is gaining momentum in Orange County, as a local demonstration united under the rallying cry, “Women, Life, Freedom” drew protesters Friday to Costa Mesa City Hall.

A crowd of more than 50 people assembled along Fair Drive Friday evening, as individuals waved red, white and green flags and held posters urging for a “Free Iran.”

Protesters Friday outside Costa Mesa City Hall Friday called on local governments to condemn the acts of Iran’s Islamic regime against civil demonstrators. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

The events follow the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iranian authorities. Amini had been detained three days earlier by the nation’s “morality police” for the alleged improper wearing of a hijab, or head covering, as required by law.

Her death has sparked an outbreak of anti-government demonstrations in Iran, during which at least 233 protesters have been killed, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Friday’s event was organized by Costa Mesa resident Hengameh “Henny” Abraham, who came to the United States in 2000 at the age of 14.

Abraham said she’s been reaching out to local city governments and elected officials to amass support for resolutions condemning the actions of the Islamic regime.

Saman Vakili, of Irvine, leads a chant Friday during a protest against the recent killings of the Iranian people at the hands of the government, following the Sept. 19 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Her hope is that enough local interest will trickle up to higher levels of the U.S. government.

“We’re trying to raise awareness as much as possible,” she said Monday, expressing a desire to hold a similar protest at every city hall in the county. “Whatever city you’re from, talk to your city council and demand that they condemn the government of Iran.”

So far, the Costa Mesa mother of two has reached out to about 20 local cities. Her next step is to contact the Orange County Board of Supervisors and elected officials in the state Legislature and in Congress.

Iranian women hold signs during a protest against the Iranian government outside Costa Mesa City Hall on Friday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

“Most people who are here, at this point, have either lost someone or know someone who has lost someone,” she said of Iranian Americans trying to reach loved ones, despite rolling blackouts on Iranian internet networks. “We are feeling their pain.”

The crowd grew Friday as dozens of demonstrators came to Costa Mesa City Hall, including a group stationed earlier Friday outside Irvine Valley College, where President Joe Biden spoke during the final leg of a brief Southern California tour.

Car horns honked as motorists passed. Abraham, who said she shaved her head at age 12 in an attempt to circumvent head-covering laws and was issued stern warnings by the morality police, said she was heartened by the response.

“There were honking horns, people were joining in,” she said. “It was beautiful.”

People gathered outside Costa Mesa City Hall Friday to protest crackdowns by the Islamic Republic of Iran on human rights demonstrators. More than 200 have been killed in the past month. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

