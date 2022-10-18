Newport Beach Film Festival joins with Variety to honor actors, filmmakers at Balboa Bay Club and Resort

The Newport Beach Film Festival gave actors and directors their roses at the Balboa Bay Club and Resort on Sunday afternoon.

The festival kicked off Thursday and continues through Oct. 20. It will close with a sold-out screening of Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story” at the New Port Theater.

On Sunday, organizers presented director Ron Howard with the Variety Legend and Groundbreaker Award. Also awarded this weekend were actors Jonathan Majors, Patton Oswalt, Keke Palmer and Aubrey Plaza, who received the honor of being "[Artists] of Distinction.”

Spotlight award honoree Colson Baker, left, Amber Midthunder and Artist of Distinction award honoree Aubrey Plaza attend the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors. (Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival)

Musician Colson Baker — known professionally as Machine Gun Kelly — won the spotlight award alongside actress Anna Diop.

Filmmaker Cooper Raiff won the Maverick award and actress Aimee Carrero was honored for best breakout performance.

In addition, Variety announced its 10 Actors to Watch on Sunday, including “Better Call Saul” actor Kerry Condon, who will next be featured in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” and Stephanie Hsu for her role as Joy Wang in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

Also on the list were Ximena Lamadrid, who plays the titular character in “Who Killed Sara?” on Netflix, Christina Jackson, who stars in “Devotion,” Thuso Mbedu, who made her feature film debut in “The Woman King,” and Amber Midthunder for her leading role in “Prey.”

The remaining field of Actors to Watch included Zen McGrath, who stars as the titular character in “The Son,” Sam Nivola, who will appear in “White Noise,” Jeremy Pope, who debuted on television in “Hollywood,” and Joseph Quinn for his role as Eddie Munson on the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

From left to right, Kerry Condon, Stephanie Hsu, Christina Jackson, Ximena Lamadrid, Thuso Mbedu, Zen McGrath, Amber Midthunder, Sam Nivola, Jeremy Pope and Joseph Quinn attend the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors. (Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival)

