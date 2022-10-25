Alumni support Corona del Mar High’s 60th jubilee, help raise about $1.3 million

Hundreds of Corona del Mar High School and Middle School alumni made their way to the campus Saturday to help celebrate its 60th anniversary and to witness the naming of its new track for legendary Sea Kings coach Bill Sumner.

The day’s event was broken into two segments: a campus open house during the day and a “Rock the Endowment Music Fest” concert held in Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina that featured three bands, Flashback Heart Attack, the Side Deal and the English Beat.

With open house tickets going for $20 each and concert tickets set at $250, the CDM Foundation saw its Crown of the Sea endowment fund grow by about $1.3 million toward an overall goal of $2 million, organizers announced.

According to foundation officials, the money raised will support programs that Newport-Mesa Unified School District no longer funds, including college and career guidance, workshops and fairs, fine arts, mental health and student wellness.

The Corona del Mar Foundation board at Music Fest, from left, Craig Johnson, Christy Ward, Joe Stefano, Bob “Smitty” Smith, Eric Paulsen, Amber Snider and Kristin Martin. Not pictured, Anne Kittleson. (Susan Hoffman)

Building support for the endowment was linked to the 60th anniversary open house and track dedication, according to foundation board member Joe Stefano.

“It sets the stage for critical elements needed and funded in perpetuity,” Stefano said. “The endowment supports student and family mental wellness liaisons.

“The open house and concert was a way to get the alumni to come to the campus and see what the campus looks like today and enjoy some fun and fellowship at the concert.”

Corona del Mar High School coach of 39 years, Bill Sumner, standing on the new track, accepts the honor of the track facility bearing his name during the school’s 60th Jubilee Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

The four-hour campus open house concluded with an hour-long dedication ceremony of the new track in Sumner’s honor.

When the longtime coach took the podium facing bleachers full of open house attendees, he said, “it’s kind of nerve-racking for me speaking in front of people.

“I don’t like taking all this credit because I get a lot of help, and sometimes I need to be reminded about how many people have helped me. When I saw the sign ‘Welcome to Bill Sumner Track,’ it felt like a birthday. So I thought maybe I could ask for a present.”

The gift he requested was a record board to have all the great athletes’ records in full view when they walk into the stadium.

“I wanted a permanent brand new record board to cherish those people recognized and be remembered,” he said.

Sumner not only got his wish, but designed the 10-foot tall by 8-foot wide board that will soon be installed.

Members of the Corona del Mar High School pep squad hoist drumline performers as their grand finale during the school’s 60th anniversary jubilee. (Susan Hoffman)

Earlier in the day, the alumni toured classrooms, athletic facilities and took in a pep rally that included student performances from the Orchesis Dance Co., Sparkle Team, the pep squad, Madrigals choir, jazz band and drumline.

Class of 1980 friends Cindy Overholt Woodland, left, and Heather Hines were among alumni attendees for the Corona del Mar High School jubilee on Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

Among those found walking through the campus early Saturday afternoon were friends Heather Hines of Dana Point and Cindy Overholt Woodland of Newport Beach, both members of the Class of 1980.

“We walked to lockers and classrooms that we used to have,” Woodland said. “It looks nice and it’s so modern and has painted colored walls, not beige.”

An Alumni Pavilion with photo boards was displayed in quad during the Corona del Mar High School’s 60th anniversary jubilee held Saturday at the school. (Susan Hoffman)

Hines spotted the classroom where the yearbook committee met when she was a CdM student and recalled how she shot photos for the annual.

“I also had four years of Spanish from Mr. Fish, a special teacher,” Hines said.

Current CdM senior Maggie Marr was among students taking part in the anniversary celebration.

“I think today was amazing,” Marr said. “I got to give tours to alumni and it was heartwarming to see their faces.”

