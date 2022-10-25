Woman accused of grabbing 2 children outside school in Fountain Valley

A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley.

Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. She was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.

Officers arrived on scene and arrested Lopez, who was booked on suspicion of terrorist threats, sexual battery and child abuse, police said. She was being held on $100,000 bail.

Lopez has two pending misdemeanor cases for possession of a controlled substance and refusing to leave at an officer’s request, according to court records.