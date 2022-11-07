Storm dumps burst of heavy rain and chilly temperatures onto coastal Orange County Tuesday through Wednesday

People planning to vote in person on election night should prepare for periodic sheets of heavy rain and temperatures in the 50s and 60s, as a storm passes through Southern California Tuesday through Wednesday, according to meteorologists.

The storm originated off the coast of Washington and will travel down the coast, generating an atmospheric river over Southern California, according to National Weather Service forecasts. At least an inch of rain was expected to fall in heavy, sporadic bursts across coastal Orange County, NWS meteorologist Joe Dandrea said.

The heaviest precipitation will come down between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters have issued a flash flood warning effective Tuesday through Wednesday morning in anticipation of possible mudslides in mountain regions left exposed by recent wildfires. The threat of hazardous debris flows prompted the Orange County Registrar of Voters to plan the closure of a polling center that day at the Library of the Canyons in Silverado Canyon, near the burn scar of the 2020 Bond fire.

The storm will begin to taper off Wednesday, which will also be the coldest day of the week, Dandrea said. Highs were expected to hover just below 60 degrees.

Cold and wet conditions will be accompanied by winds averaging about 20 mph and peaking as high as 50 mph, Dandrea said. He advised people who go out this week to be mindful of fallen debris knocked down by gusts.

The storm should pass on Thursday, according to the NWS. That will allow for warmer temperatures in the second half of the week.

