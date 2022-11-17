Newport Beach announces new city finance director

Jason Al-Imam has been appointed as Newport Beach’s newest finance director, the city announced this week.

“Jason brings the combination of leadership skills, city government experience and financial savvy we were looking for in a new finance director,” City Manager Grace Leung said in the statement. “His extensive background with city budgets, and a successful track record of building relationships with internal and external stakeholders, makes him a great fit for this position.”

Jason Al-Imam has more than 20 years of experience in working with local government. Al-Imam will step into his new role on Nov. 28. (Courtesy of the city of Newport Beach)

Al-Imam, who will start his new job Nov. 28, succeeds former finance director Scott Catlett, who left his position with the city for a private sector job in September.

City officials said Al-Imam has nearly 20 years of experience in working with local government, including the city of Tustin, where he has been serving in the same capacity since February 2020.

Prior to that, he held a similar position in Fountain Valley, served as administrative services director in Los Alamitos and was a controller in Riverside.

In Newport Beach, Al-Imam will oversee the city’s $404-million budget, ensure compliance with existing policies and manage a staff of 30.

