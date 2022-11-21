Lauren Kleiman to take seat in District 6 for Newport Beach City Council

With a firm 10% lead over incumbent Newport Beach Councilwoman Joy Brenner two weeks after the Nov. 8 election, Planning Commission chair Lauren Kleiman will be seated on the City Council.

Kleiman succeeds Brenner in District 6, which encompasses Corona del Mar. She and other victors in this year’s election — fellow City Council newcomers Joe Stapleton, Erik Weigand and Robyn Grant — will be sworn into office next month.

As of Monday’s update, Kleiman had received 55.6% of the votes and Brenner 44.9%, a difference of about 3,395 votes. Brenner held the lead on Election Night, but fell behind as more ballots were tabulated.

“I am really humbled by the overwhelming support from Newport Beach voters and really optimistic about this council’s ability to work together and govern effectively,” Kleiman said in a statement. “I thank Joy for her four years of dedicated service to this city.”

Kleiman was first appointed to the Planning Commission in 2017 and was reappointed just last year. Her term there was set to expire in 2025. She was also previously on the city’s aviation committee. Alongside Stapleton, she is a founding member of the Newport Beach Foundation, which seeks to promote community leadership in young residents.

Brenner thanked residents for giving her the opportunity to serve and those that assisted her in her time as a councilwoman.

“It has been rewarding to help solve some of our most pressing problems but obviously distressing to have that work cut short,” Brenner said in a statement Saturday. “I know I served only for the good of our community with no self serving motivation and that is extremely satisfying. I encourage any of you who might consider running in the future to know that the rewards are greater than the negatives. We need good citizens to be brave enough to fight the politicians in order to create the good, honest and ethical government we deserve. It is absolutely worth it!”

