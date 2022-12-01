Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with vehicle on Costa Mesa’s Placentia Avenue

A man was critically injured Wednesday afternoon, when the motorcycle he was riding struck a vehicle making a left-hand turn into an auto repair shop in Costa Mesa.

Costa Mesa police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said the incident took place shortly after 4 p.m., on the 2000 block of Placentia Avenue, where a motorist traveling south attempted to make a legal left-hand turn near Performance Auto Service & Repair was struck by the motorcycle as it was traveling north.

🚨Traffic Alert: due to a collision between a vehicle & motorcycle, a Sigalert has been issued for southbound Placentia Ave closed at the intersection with Hamilton. Northbound Placentia is closed at 20th; traffic being diverted east on 20th & east on Hamilton. — Costa Mesa Police (@CostaMesaPD) December 1, 2022

Fire crews responded to the scene to assist to the motorcyclist, described as a man in his 40s, Costa Mesa Fire Battalion Chief Chris Coates said Thursday. He was transported to Orange County Global Medical Center for critical injuries sustained during the crash.

The driver, whose identity is not being released to the public, did not sustain any serious injuries. Fyad said no arrests were made and it does not appear that drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.

The incident is being handled by Costa Mesa Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team, which requested drone assistance in its review of the scene.

A Sigalert was issued at around 5 p.m. on Placentia Avenue, between Hamilton Street to the north and 20th Street to the south, to accommodate the investigation which lasted approximately three hours.

