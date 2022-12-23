Newport Beach comes out to help military families through Operation Christmas

Preparing for Christmas is no easy feat for the average family, but that’s especially true for the folks at Operation Christmas.

“Elves” made their way to Newport Beach City Hall Friday afternoon to retrieve the last donations collected by the city for the outreach program, which is organized by the Our Nation’s Heroes Foundation. The donations are distributed to military families throughout Orange County.

“Chief elf” and founder Brad White said not all the presents had been counted yet Friday, but the city was on track to meet if not surpass its total last year of more than 2,000 gifts.

Presents were collected from residents who dropped them in donation boxes at city facilities such as the library, City Hall, fire stations and parks. The city has partnered with Operation Christmas since 2005.

Sebastian Lezama, 7, whose parents are service members, picks out a toy from the many donated from community members at Newport Beach city facilities for Operation Christmas. The toys will be distributed to families of military service members. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

White said the city’s donations this year would also help military families outside of Orange County, including some who live in Ventura County and the Inland Empire.

“These are the things we like most in the city,” Mayor Noah Blom said. “It’s fun when you see how giving Newport is. It’s a ridiculous amount and people are so generous. It was overwhelming to see how many people opened up their hearts and pocketbooks to make sure other people had a wonderful Christmas.”

White said Operation Christmas is still welcoming gifts to hand out, as well as financial donations, which can be made online at yellowribbonamerica.org.

“We don’t always get toys for kids under the age of 3 and teenagers,” said White. “When you’re a preteen or a teenager, you may not want a Barbie. Anything people can do will still help. We have people that just got back from their deployment that will be having Christmas parties in January. We’ll still be supporting families even after the Christmas holiday. We don’t keep anything; it’ll all go out.”

Brad White with Operation Christmas speaks with Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles on Friday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

