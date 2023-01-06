Newport-Mesa Unified hires new director of teaching and learning for secondary education

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District has hired a new director of teaching and learning for secondary education, it was announced this week.

Keith Carmona will step into the shoes of Mike Sciacca, who was promoted to his new role as administrative director of secondary education in October. Sciacca was previously the director of teaching and learning for secondary education for only about a year prior to his promotion.

“I am very excited about joining the Newport-Mesa Unified School District community,” said Carmona. “I have long admired this school district, its schools and programs, and I look forward to meeting all of our students, staff and families and learning how I can support the success of all Newport-Mesa students.”

In his new role, Carmona will be responsible for building a framework for secondary education informed by identified data and metrics to monitor instructional educational improvement and coordinate curriculum, assessment and programs on a districtwide level. Carmona will also oversee the administrative intern and summer programs as well as the district’s AVID director.

Carmona will officially join the district on Jan. 17.

Prior to this, Carmona served an estimated 20 years in public education. He was the director of middle school education at the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District and was a principal for eight years at an AVID National Demonstration School and a district teacher trainer in technology. This all culminates to an estimated 20 years in public education.

He received his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona, single subject credentials in English and social science from UC Irvine and a master’s in educational leadership from Cal State Fullerton.

“Keith’s experience is ideal for managing and leading our secondary education program,” Assistant Supt. of Secondary Education Kerrie Torres said in a statement announcing the hire. “He is well-respected, with a reputation for being a highly knowledgeable, motivated leader who continuously seeks ways to improve educational achievement. We are excited to welcome him to Newport-Mesa.”

