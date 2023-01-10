Advertisement
Costa Mesa crash leaves pedestrian hospitalized

A pedestrian crossing the street at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and 18th Street was struck by a vehicle and remains in critical condition.
(File Photo)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
A vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Costa Mesa Monday evening, police said.

The crash happened at Irvine Avenue and 18th Street, Costa Mesa Police said in a bulletin at about 6 p.m. The pedestrian was crossing the street when they were hit, department spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said.

The individual was taken to a hospital and remained in “critical” condition Tuesday morning, Fyad said.

Investigators do not believe drugs or speed played a role in the collision. No arrests were made immediately following the crash.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

