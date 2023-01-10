Costa Mesa crash leaves pedestrian hospitalized
A vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Costa Mesa Monday evening, police said.
The crash happened at Irvine Avenue and 18th Street, Costa Mesa Police said in a bulletin at about 6 p.m. The pedestrian was crossing the street when they were hit, department spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said.
The individual was taken to a hospital and remained in “critical” condition Tuesday morning, Fyad said.
Investigators do not believe drugs or speed played a role in the collision. No arrests were made immediately following the crash.
