Costa Mesa crash leaves pedestrian hospitalized

A vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Costa Mesa Monday evening, police said.

The crash happened at Irvine Avenue and 18th Street, Costa Mesa Police said in a bulletin at about 6 p.m. The pedestrian was crossing the street when they were hit, department spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said.

The individual was taken to a hospital and remained in “critical” condition Tuesday morning, Fyad said.

Investigators do not believe drugs or speed played a role in the collision. No arrests were made immediately following the crash.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.