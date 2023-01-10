Pageant of the Masters sizes up volunteers in casting call for 90th ‘living arts’ production

Although Laguna Beach’s Pageant of the Masters — an annual display of “living picture” recreations of famous art pieces brought to the stage — doesn’t open until July, organizers are already fast at work planning this year’s 90th celebration.

An open casting call held Friday through Sunday at the Festival of the Arts drew residents and art lovers from throughout the region, each eager for a chance to sit, stand or pose in one of 40 famous works of art.

Although hundreds of hopefuls cast their lots to play a role in one of two 150-person casts required for the volunteer-run production, or to work behind the scenes as show runners and assistants, even more help will be needed to pull off this year’s event, according to Pageant director Dee Challis Davy.

Laguna Beach’s Adrian van Deudekom as a statue in a recreation of the 1964 World’s Fair at the 2022 Pageant of the Masters. (Courtesy of Adrian van Deudekom)

“We could use a couple hundred more — we’d be very happy then,” Challis Davy said Monday, noting the nonprofit organization relies on a core group of about 450 volunteers.

This year’s theme “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists” was selected for the 90th anniversary to honor the deep connections of the Festival of the Arts and Pageant of the Masters to the early artists who settled in Laguna Beach.

Depicting art colonies and salons in Paris, Florence, Taos, N.M., Bohemia and reflecting the Harlem Renaissance, the scenes tell stories of artists assisting one another in a spirit of cooperation and fellowship that thrived across time, history and circumstance.

“It’s a real variety show and a tribute to Laguna Beach,” Challis Davy said.

John Connolly, left, measures Hannah Krikorian’s waist, as Kathy Hood takes down her information Friday during a casting call for Laguna Beach’s Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Among those who answered this year’s open call was Adrian van Deudekom, a Laguna Beach resident who’s participated in Pageant of the Masters for nearly 20 years and posed as Norman Rockwell, Abraham Lincoln and “Rocket Thrower,” a statue created for 1964 New York World’s Fair.

“Some neighbor friends got me involved, so it started as a social thing,” the 66-year-old recalled Monday. “I got cast my first year and got hooked on it. It was such a cool experience to be out there on the stage and hear the oohs and ahhs and the gasps from the audience.”

This year van Deudekom was measured “every which way and back,” photographed and left his information and a note conveying his comfort with nudity, a serious consideration when recreating famous artworks. Now, it’s a waiting game.

Shayne Shearer in a casting call Friday looks at a tableau of scenes for this year’s Pageant of the Masters living arts show, “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists.” (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Once organizers begin building sets, casting directors will start the process of making their casting decisions for each scene, contacting volunteers about when and where they will appear sometime in May. Dress rehearsals follow in June, and the show runs from July 7 through Sept. 1.

Challis Davy encouraged anyone who may have missed this weekend’s casting call to consider signing up while there’s still time, saying the only real requirement needed is the ability to sit still for a period of about 90 seconds at a time.

“Our youngest cast members are just 5 years old, and we have volunteers and cast members in their 80s,” she added. “We need all types, all shapes, sizes and ethnicities — everybody’s welcome.”

To schedule an appointment or speak with someone from the casting department, call (949) 494-3663.

Laguna Beach resident Adrian van Deudekom poses as the Lincoln Memorial in the 2021 Pageant of the Masters event. (Courtesy of Adrian van Deudekom)

