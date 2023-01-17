2 arrested after Newport Beach residential burglary

Two residential burglary suspects were arrested Monday in Newport Beach.

Police received a call regarding a residential burglary in the area of Pelican Point Drive and Shoreline, between Pacific Coast Highway and the ocean, at around 7:20 p.m. Monday.

“The suspects fled from the home, but officers were able to set up a quick perimeter and took two suspects into custody,” the Newport Beach Police Department announced.

A police helicopter and drones assisted with the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

