2 arrested after Newport Beach residential burglary
Two residential burglary suspects were arrested Monday in Newport Beach.
Police received a call regarding a residential burglary in the area of Pelican Point Drive and Shoreline, between Pacific Coast Highway and the ocean, at around 7:20 p.m. Monday.
“The suspects fled from the home, but officers were able to set up a quick perimeter and took two suspects into custody,” the Newport Beach Police Department announced.
A police helicopter and drones assisted with the investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
