Ahoy! Costa Mesa hosts annual SpringFest with a pirate theme

Cheryl Fletcher pats Candy Arredondo’s bunny wearing an Easter bow during Costa Mesa’s 2022 SpringFest. The free event returns to Lions Park on Saturday.

Families seeking springtime fun in Costa Mesa — especially those whose interests extend beyond flowers and baby chicks — should set sail Saturday for Lions Park, where the city will host its annual SpringFest with a pirate theme.

Organized by the city’s Parks and Community Services Department, “Springfest: A Pirate Adventure” is free to the public and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Along with the usual springtime fare, such as free mini train rides and a petting zoo, this year’s event will offer a host of fun features for young seafarers and landlubbers alike.

Kids scoop up plastic eggs at the “Egg Scramble” during Costa Mesa’s SpringFest 2022. The theme of this year’s event is “A Pirate Adventure.” (File Photo)

For example, a series of egg hunts will allow “mateys” ages 2 to 10 to test their navigational skills alongside other treasure seekers in their same age group, and participants can take their own photos with the Pirate Bunny.

The day’s festivities will also include food trucks, games, live entertainment and face painting.

Last year’s first-ever SpringFest introduced local residents to an updated Lions Park, renovated during the COVID-19 pandemic with a refurbished “Airplane Park” playground and a new Norma Hertzog Community Center.

Alexander Eyre, 7, Arta Abraham, 7, and Allen Abraham, 2, give the Spring Bunny a big hug at SpringFest 2022. On Saturday, the bunny will be dressed like a pirate. (File Photo)

Hundreds of children played on Lions Park’s new event lawn, where they petted bunnies, went on mini train rides and took part in an interactive musical dance party led by the popular music trio Kids Imagine Nation.

“It was an extremely popular event with families last year,” city spokesman Tony Dodero said Wednesday of the inaugural celebration. “So, we’re bringing it back again this year with all the things everyone loves about springtime but with a new theme.”

Lions Park is located at 1845 Park Ave., in Costa Mesa. For more information, call (714) 754-5300.