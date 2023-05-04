Laguna Beach arts leaders honored at 15th annual Art Star Awards

Gerard Stripling was named Artist of the Year at the 15th annual Art Star Awards at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach on Friday, April 28.

The 15th annual Art Star Awards honored cultural leaders in Laguna Beach on Friday, April 28, on the grounds of the Festival of Arts.

Individual award winners included sculptor Gerard Stripling as the Artist of the Year. Kathy Jones, a painter and the president of the Festival of Arts Foundation, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Stripling was recognized after creating “Anastasis,” a sculpture symbolizing rebirth. The installation celebrated Black History Month, and it was showcased on the lawn at Laguna Beach City Hall through February of last year. He also served as a juror for the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show.

Following the installation at City Hall, Stripling had an exhibit at Laguna Art Museum called “Work and Soul: Two Decades of Practice.”

“I was showing art that was created over the 20-year, two-decade span of living and working in Laguna Beach,” Stripling said. “It was kind of the relationship of an artist to the community, to the city that he lives in, and how I was able to grow and the different messages, how I changed material. Pieces became larger as I went on, as well, so that was like a thank you card to the city.”

Kathy Jones was among the artists honored at the 15th annual Art Star Awards at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach on April 28, earning the Lifetime Achievement Award. (Jeff Rovner)

Jones, who was juried into the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show for the first time in 2000, exhibited there for 19 years. She has served on the boards of the Festival of Arts, Laguna College of Art and Design, and LOCA Arts Education.

Additional winners were the Coast Film and Music Festival for Best Arts Program, Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center for Arts Patron of the Year, and Art Inscribed for Outstanding Arts Collaboration.

“At the end of the night, when they took a picture of everyone that got an award, I was like, ‘Wow, this is a great group of people to have this honor,’” Stripling added.

The evening saw some 200 attendees turn up for the ceremony, who were treated to performances by Laguna JaZz and No Square Theatre, among others.

“It was an incredible honor to have our Laguna JaZz selected to provide the musical entertainment for this special evening, which celebrates all facets of art here in Laguna Beach,” Jay Kramer, community engagement officer of Laguna JaZz and the Laguna Community Concert Band, said. “It was fun to see everyone enjoying the music as we celebrated the magnificent achievements of so many talented Laguna Beach artists.”