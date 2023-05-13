Costa Mesa fifth-graders put faith into action, raising $3K for toys for hospitalized kids

Anees Mudawar, left, and Tim Mustard organize $3,000 worth of toys they purchased by selling snacks to donate to the nonprofit Once Upon a Room.

Many Christians may have, at one point in their lives, asked themselves “What would Jesus do?” But three local students have gone a step further, not only answering the question but taking decisive action in their local community.

Tim Mustard Jr., Henry Klatt and Anees Mudawar — friends and fellow fifth-graders at Costa Mesa’s Mariners Christian School — were eager to participate in a school program that encourages students to put their values into practice.

Difference Makers challenges kids in fifth through eighth grade to do just that, offering seed funding and mentoring to applicants who’ve identified a need in their community and are willing to partner with local charitable organizations.

Tim Mustard Jr., Henry Klatt and Anees Mudawar, from left, stand with toys they raised funds for through Mariner’s Christian School’s Difference Makers program. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Tim said his older sister, Mandy, and a friend held a toy drive three years ago for the Irvine Police Department, which keeps comfort packs in patrol cars for encounters with children. He couldn’t wait for his turn to develop a project.

“I want to make people feel like they’re good and loved by people,” the 11-year-old said. “So my mom and I decided to do Difference Makers.”

Tim enlisted the help of Henry and Anees and, with help from their parents, decided to do something to help out the nonprofit Once Upon a Room. The group provides room makeovers to children undergoing long-term hospital stays, including Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and CHOC at Mission Hospital.

“They basically go into kids’ hospital rooms, and they decorate the rooms so kids can be happy, so they know they have God with them,” explained Anees, 11.

Together the trio crafted a plan to purchase toys and activities children could use indoors — LEGO, remote-controlled vehicles, dolls and craft kits — then donate them to Once Upon a Room.

They used $300 in seed money to buy snacks and beverages in bulk, including gummy candies, Munchies chips and the popular hydration beverage Prime, then sold them outside athletic events at Costa Mesa’s Jack Hammett Sports Complex during two busy Friday night events.

Mariners Christian School fifth-graders Anees Mudawar, from left, Henry Klatt and Tim Mustard Jr. sell snacks at Costa Mesa’s Jack Hammett Sports Complex. (Courtesy of Rebecca Mustard)

“There already was a snack bar, but they didn’t have Prime,” 11-year-old Henry explained. “And all the kids are crazy for Prime, so we one-upped them.”

To further their mission, the boys populated an Amazon wish list of needed items and created a QR code people could scan to donate to the cause. One night while slinging snacks, a man walked up to them and gave them a $100 bill, no questions asked.

“That’s how we ended up making over $3,000, because so many people opened up their generous hearts to buy toys for kids in the hospital,” Anees said.

Mariners Christian School Principal Angela Drevlow said Difference Makers aims to promote compassion among students, while inspiring them to initiate projects and collaborate with others to fill needs in the community.

This year, five teams submitted proposals, including a fundraiser for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, a workbook for kids at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai diagnosed with heart defects and a support network for the siblings of children with cancer.

Tim Mustard Jr., Anees Mudawar and Henry Klatt, from left, organize toys Tuesday outside Mariners Christian School in Costa Mesa. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It’s such a good experience for our kids,” said Drevlow, whose two sons led their own projects. “It teaches them humility and gives them passion and empathy — that’s really what the world needs more of, isn’t it?”

Many of the students who take on projects have personal ties to local organizations or the clientele they serve, the principal said, adding Once Upon a Room helped out a Mariners student earlier this year who’d had to stay in the hospital after a bad accident.

For Once Upon a Room co-founder Jenny Hull, the toys purchased by the Mariners students will provide a big boost for the organization that started out decorating area hospital rooms and has since grown into a network of more than 30 institutions nationwide.

“They have no idea how excited we are — not only are they great toys, but they’re toys we really ask for the most,” Hull said Thursday. “LEGOS are so great in a hospital, because even if you can’t get out of bed, you can still stimulate your mind.”

The nonprofit was inspired by Hull’s daughter Josie, now 21, born attached at the head to twin sister Teresa. The pair underwent a massive separation surgery at UCLA Medical Center in 2001, requiring long hospital stays for the girls.

At age 12, Josie wanted to do something for kids facing similar situations. She remembered how much it meant when her mom brought comforters, blankets and wall art from home to make her hospital room feel cozier.

Aside from decoration, providing toys that occupy patients’ time and engage their minds is crucial to Once Upon a Room’s mission, Hull said.

“The boys can’t even fathom the impact that their sweet gesture is about to do for other people,” she added.

As for Tim, Henry and Anees, being able to put their faith and beliefs into action was unforgettable.

“I feel really good,” Henry said. “We’re donating a lot of toys to unfortunate children in the hospital, and they might have a better time now.

“I honestly felt like I was doing God’s work,” Anees agreed. “Any person who does this, their hearts are going to be open so wide, they’re going to experience something they’ve never experienced before.”