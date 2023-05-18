Fountain Valley Police Department officers fuel flames of support for Special Olympics

Kim Holmes, left, Cpl. Shalamar Nielsen, center and Special Olympic athlete Chris Dorsey wave to motorists Thursday during a “Fuel the Flame” fundraising campaign for Southern California Special Olympics.

Fountain Valley police made a pit stop Thursday at an Arco gas station on Brookhurst Street, teaming up with athletes to wave at motorists during a “Fuel the Flame” rally ahead of the June 10 start of the Southern California Special Olympics.

The month-long campaign aims to raise funds for and awareness of the nonprofit organization, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, and the upcoming games.

“It’s kind of like a kickoff event for the month, just to draw attention and let people know what’s happening,” said Fountain Valley Police Department Cpl. Shalamar Nielsen. “So, we’ll be out there squeegeeing windows and trying to get the word out.”

Eleuterio Ramirez hangs paper torches inside the Arco station on Brookhurst Street in Fountain Valley. Each torch represents a donation made to Special Olympics Southern California. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Those wishing to support the cause may make donations at some 750 Arco stations throughout the month of May and fill out special torch icons for display. Proceeds go to the Special Olympics Southern California to help fund equipment and travel accommodations for competing athletes.

Although Thursday’s was a first for the department, FVPD personnel regularly participate in the annual Special Olympics Torch Run, during which first responders and members of law enforcement carry torches in a relay, with a final torch igniting a “Flame of Hope” at the opening ceremony of the Southern California games.

This year’s run winds through Fountain Valley on June 9, as the flame travels from the city of Westminster on its way to Huntington Beach. A team of about 15 officers will be posted at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Edinger Avenue at 11:45 a.m for the hand-off.

Fountain Valley Mayor Pro Tem Glenn Grandis prints his name on a Law Enforcement Torch Run paper torch after making a donation to the Special Olympics Thursday outside the Arco station on Brookhurst Street. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

“It symbolizes one torch that is run all across the state of California, from beginning to end,” Neilsen said of the Flame of Hope. “It is handed off to each law enforcement agency until it reaches the [Southern California] opening ceremony.”

A series of regional Olympic games will take place leading up to the June 17 start of the Special Olympic World Games in Berlin, during which 7,000 athletes will exercise their talents before an international audience.

In addition to the Torch Run, Fountain Valley officers also participate in an annual Tip-A-Cop event, serving meals to restaurant patrons for tips that are then donated to the Special Olympics.

This year, officers will become the waitstaff at Steady Brewing in Fountain Valley on Magnolia Street on July 9, from noon to 8 p.m,. and will host a raffle drawing for donors with proceeds again benefiting the Special Olympics.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come out and support not only the police department, but also the Special Olympics and help us fundraise and keep their events going,” Neilsen said.

For a list of stations participating in “Fuel the Flame,” or to learn more about Special Olympics of Southern California, visit sosc.org/ARCO.