Disabled drivers strike ends in O.C.; service expected to resume Monday

OC/Flex Access drivers walk the picket line at OCTA Access headquarters in Irvine on May 5. The drivers for disabled commuters voted Thursday to accept a new contract and full service is expected to resume Monday.

Orange County Transportation Authority drivers for disabled commuters voted Thursday to accept a new contract and full service is expected to resume Monday.

The strike by paratransit drivers, represented by the Teamsters union, began May 3. It came several months after maintenance workers in the same local went on strike in a contract dispute.

The agency contracts its OC Access service for disabled riders to a third-party provider, First Transit/Transdev, which negotiated the new contract.

“We are very pleased that the two sides have reached a resolution and that full service will return for the paratransit riders who rely on OC Access to maintain their independence, and reach critical destinations,’’ OCTA Chairman Gene Hernandez said. “We understand what a tremendous burden this work stoppage has been, and we look forward to restoring this vital service.”

The contractor had been negotiating with Teamsters Local 952, which represents about 250 drivers, for several months. The prior contract expired at the end of last year.

OC Access provides about 3,500 trips daily.

