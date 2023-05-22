Advertisement
Costa Mesa man arrested on suspicion of Newport Beach shooting that left 1 wounded

A Costa Mesa man remained in custody Monday on suspicion of a shooting that left one person wounded in Newport Beach last week.
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Officers were summoned to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 100 block of McFadden Place, near the pier, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Newport Beach police wrote in a news release.

Preliminary investigation suggested two men had been in a verbal argument that escalated to gunfire, police said.

The man who was shot was treated at a hospital, and has since been released, police said. The other was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a dirk or dagger and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Austin Knott by police. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

