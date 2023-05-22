Costa Mesa man arrested on suspicion of Newport Beach shooting that left 1 wounded

A Costa Mesa man remained in custody Monday on suspicion of a shooting that left one person wounded in Newport Beach last week.

A Costa Mesa man remained in custody Monday on suspicion of a shooting that left one person wounded in Newport Beach last week.

Officers were summoned to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 100 block of McFadden Place, near the pier, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Newport Beach police wrote in a news release.

Preliminary investigation suggested two men had been in a verbal argument that escalated to gunfire, police said.

The man who was shot was treated at a hospital, and has since been released, police said. The other was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a dirk or dagger and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Austin Knott by police. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.