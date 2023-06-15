Dog attack reported in Fountain Valley, 2 people injured

Fountain Valley police responded to an outside agency assist in the area of Talbert Avenue and Brookhurst Street, where a juvenile and a man were found with significant injuries from dog bites.

A Fountain Valley woman pleaded not guilty last week after she was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse by local authorities responding to an assistance call.

Fountain Valley police said in a news release Thursday that the call from an outside agency came in at 10:12 p.m. on June 1 in the area of Brookhurst Street and Talbert Avenue. Authorities arriving on the scene located a juvenile with severe injuries from dog bites and an adult male also with serious injuries from dog bites.

Both were transported to local trauma centers for medical attention. Authorities have declined to identify the victims but did note the suspect, Jessica Gallegosparrilla, was arrested on June 6.

Gallegosparrilla, 32, was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse and was booked into county jail. Court records indicate she has also been charged with one felony count of mayhem and one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She pleaded not guilty to all charges in an arraignment hearing.

Details as to what happened and what led to the incident remain unclear. Authorities said the investigation is active and ongoing. The pit bull involved in the attack was taken by Orange County Animal Control staff and later euthanized.

Court records indicate that Gallegosparrilla posted a bail of $75,000 on Monday. She is expected to appear in court for a pretrial settlement conference at the West Justice Center in Westminster on June 16.