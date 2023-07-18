Fresh off a $4.2M makeover, Bommer Canyon Cattle Camp reopens to the public

The city of Irvine on Saturday reopened a former cattle camp at Bommer Canyon Preserve after a $4.2-million renovation.

A rustic venue situated among a grove of mature sycamores in Irvine’s pristine Bommer Canyon Preserve — shuttered for two years to accommodate a $4.2-million facilities renovation — is back online after a grand reopening Saturday.

The site’s iconic Cattle Camp, which has stood on the property since 1967, underwent a major rehabilitation that included construction of a stage, a bridal suite and catering kitchen, along with accessibility improvements, installation of a sewer line and new restrooms.

Irvine officials convened Saturday with local dignitaries, residents and James Irvine, whose forebears owned the land for more than a century before donating a portion to the city, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The moment was the culmination of more than two years of construction and several years of planning with input from local residents and stakeholders, according to Stacy DeLong, a senior project manager for the city of Irvine.

Irvine Ranch Conservancy CEO Michael O’Connell, left, with Supervisor Katrina Foley, Irvine Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder, James Irvine, Mayor Farrah Khan, Mary Ann Gaido and council members Mike Carroll and Larry Agran, cut the ribbon Saturday on a newly renovated Bommer Canyon Cattle Camp. (Courtesy of the city of Irvine)

“Before, there were very rudimentary trailer-style buildings that were in a state of disarray,” DeLong said. “The idea was to totally update and renovate the facilities, make it fully ADA accessible and just enhance the use to the community.”

Although used more recently as a venue that could be reserved for private parties, camp-outs and rustic weddings, the camp marks the spot where ranchers would historically bring large quantities of cattle to be branded, disinfected and inoculated against diseases.

Today, vestiges of equipment and infrastructure remain on the property and in an adjacent 1-acre interpretive Nature Park restored in April with native plant species that would have appeared on the landscape centuries ago.

An iconic water tank at the camp has been renovated and now serves as a 22,000-gallon fire suppression system that can be used to protect the vicinity in the event of a wildfire.

DeLong said Tuesday the city and construction crews worked carefully to avoid disrupting any natural habitat throughout the construction process, a move that delayed the camp’s reopening.

An aerial shot of the Bommer Canyon Cattle Camp, which sits on a 15-acre preserve managed by the city of Irvine. (Courtesy of the city of Irvine)

“There were a couple of red-shouldered hawks nesting very near our work space, so we had to stop for a couple of months while they were doing their activities,” he added. “A lot of efforts were made to be respectful of that fact and respectful of the historical nature of the space.”

On Monday, the city began accepting reservations for newly renovated space for the remainder of the reservation season, which ends in October. But access to the Cattle Camp and nearby Nature Park will open to the public during the area’s Wilderness Access days on the third Saturday of each month.

“There are picnic tables out there and adjacent trails where you could go on a hike, come back then sit under beautiful trees or just hang out,” DeLong said. “We definitely want residents and visitors to enjoy the area.”

For more information on the Bommer Canyon Preserve, including locations and hours, visit cityofirvine.org/parks-facilities/bommer-canyon-preserve. To learn more about reserving the Cattle Camp, contact (949) 724-6620 or email reservations@cityofirvine.org.