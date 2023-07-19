Skippers of all ages took part in Sunday’s Flight of Newport

Boats set sail around Newport Harbor as part of Flight of Newport. The race began at around 1 p.m. and took about an hour and a half to be completed.

On a somewhat overcast afternoon last Sunday, boats were prepared and enjoyed a safe takeoff near Balboa Pavilion for the 87th annual Flight of Newport.

About 70 boats participated in the race. Those in the ICLA category vied for the Albert Soiland Trophy, which was named after the first commodore of the Newport Harbor Yacht Club. Along with that trophy came a new sail from West Coast Sailing. Other competitors also sought titles for the ILCA fleet, the First Girl, Youngest Boy, Youngest Girl, Oldest Person and First Married Couple in finishing the course.

Rod Turner, middle, and his daughter, Ashley, pose with the perpetual trophy for the first parent/child team on Sunday at the Balboa Yacht Club. (Courtesy of Bronny Daniels)

Morgan Pinckney was the first-place winner in the ICLA/laser category to capture the Albert Soiland Trophy. Alex Curtiss was first in the H20 category and Madison Jones in the open division.

Others who had their names etched into perpetual trophies included Lynn Acosta, who took home the win as the “Top Female,” and Leela McClain as the “Top Youngest Girl.”

Tucker Strasser was 18th place overall in his division but was named “Top Radial.” Alden Morales followed Strasser at 19th in the Laser division and was named “Top Youngest Boy.”

Rod Turner and his daughter, Ashley, took home the title of “Top Parent/Child,” while Rich and Karen Luttrell won for “Top Married Couple.” Newport Harbor legend David Tingler was named “Top Oldest” participant in Flight of Newport.

The race is sponsored by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce with assistance from the Balboa Yacht Club, where awards were distributed.

Flight of Newport started as Flight of the Snowbirds,before it was renamed in 1975 as Flight of the Lasers — an homage to the modern fiberglass boats called Lasers when organizers decided to move away from older wooden crafts.

The Flight of Newport was renamed in 2020 to be inclusive of other boats: ILCA, which were formerly known as lasers, Harbor 20 and Tera RS boats.

“It’s great to see the huge spread in age of the skippers in this race. Young kids to legends of the bay like Seymour Beek and Dave Tingler. The Flight of Newport has been the starting point for many young kids,” said Brett Hemphill, a Commodore and co-chair of the Flight of Newport in a statement.