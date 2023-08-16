Three mobile homes lost, no injuries reported in Newport Beach fire

A Winnebago RV and the surrounding area were destroyed by a fire in a mobile home park at 7204 West Coast Hwy. in Newport Beach on Wednesday morning.

Three mobile homes were destroyed and three others damaged, but no major injuries were reported in a Newport Beach fire that erupted Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Newport Beach Fire Department responded to reports of the fire at around 9:35 a.m. at the Beach/Bay Mobile Home Port at 7204 West Coast Hwy.

Additional crews were called in as the smoke could be seen from a distance, and the incident was escalated to a second alarm fire, according to Newport Beach Fire Department spokesman Josh Leith, who said the fire was put out by 10:08 a.m.

Plumes of gray smoke could be seen rising overhead as motorists sped down the roadway until Newport Beach police shut down the westbound lanes at 10 a.m.

A Winnebago RV was destroyed by a fire in a trailer park at 7204 West Coast Hwy in Newport Beach on Wednesday morning. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“The wind was out of the west, but [it] still was light because of the time of day. Had the west wind been stronger, it could have been a lot worse,” Leith said. “All crews did an outstanding job with their initial attack, and in protecting adjacent structures and potential wildland exposures [to the fire].”

The Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa fire departments assisted in putting out the flames while Huntington and Fountain Valley firefighters helped cover stations elsewhere in Newport Beach. Fifteen fire units in all were deployed, in addition to six police units, the latter to direct traffic, according to officials.

City staff from the Public Works Department were on hand to help mitigate environmental impacts.

One individual was transported to the hospital for issues unrelated to the incident, and all affected tenants of the park were evacuated. Twenty-eight mobile homes escaped damages, Leith said.

Eight adults and one child were displaced by the fire, according to the Red Cross, which was deployed to help those who lost their homes.

Traffic on West Coast Highway was fully reopened at around 2:45 p.m. according to notices from the Newport Beach Police Department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.