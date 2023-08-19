Laguna Beach resident starts shoe company, lends helping hand to ‘iconic’ greeter

Jay Williams began producing custom-designed shoes recently to come up with a graduation gift for his daughter, Mara, who graduated as valedictorian. Since then, his shoes are gaining popularity around Laguna Beach, and they’re helping causes too, such as benefiting the local greeter.

A local entrepreneur has thrown himself into relatively unknown waters, and it’s proving to be a refreshing arrangement.

Laguna Beach resident Jay Williams was staring down the prospect of finding the right graduation gift to give to a daughter who certainly deserved it.

Williams’ offspring, Mara, was set to graduate as the valedictorian for Laguna Beach High. Not just any gift would do. In fact, nothing that could be pulled off the shelf would do.

Laguna Beach resident Jay Williams started a shoe company called Alma Laguna. The greeter shoe design is pictured. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

His imagination ran wild, and before long, he was producing custom designs that would end up on shoes. Mara eventually approved a design — it features the cardinal directions of a compass and depicts an RV, hearkening back to a period where the family lived life on the go. That became the initial pair in a venture that has now become an online start-up company going by the name of Alma Laguna, where most of the styles are priced at $56 a pair.

“I think it’s really cool he started Alma based on designing shoes as a present for me,” said Mara, who is attending the University of Virginia. “Makes it more special. He’s started several companies, but this time seems different. He’s more excited and energized about the whole thing. It’s exciting.”

Diving head first into the shoe business wouldn’t be considered out of character for Williams. He has two tattoos of special characters on his wrists — a question mark on the left wrist and an exclamation mark on the right.

Jay Williams sits with a pair of his Laguna Beach greeter shoes. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It was one of those semi-impulsive things, but it does have meaning,” Williams said. “Question everything, and then when you’ve made up your mind, you’re all in.”

That checks out. In a matter of months, Williams has introduced dozens of designs that spark feelings of adventure and nostalgia.

Some locals have become ambassadors of the shoes, including Michael Minutoli, the man who has provided the continuance of Laguna Beach’s beloved greeter.

Several Alma Laguna shoes are displayed on a table in Heisler Park on Thursday in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Eiler Larsen was first in the role, his greetings and good cheer echoing throughout the town. Minutoli has carried on that spirit, twirling and waving to those driving and walking past him.

Both men have been featured on a greeter shoe. Williams approached Minutoli with a partnership in mind. He said Minutoli has been given promotional cards, and when a greeter exclusive code is used, Williams pays him a commission of $10 per pair sold.

“When I thought through what’s iconic, like, ‘What can I do that’s kind of iconic,’ he was at the top of that list,” Williams said. “It’s because of what he’s done, just sticking with it and doing what he does and smiling.”

A statue pays tribute to the original Laguna Beach greeter Eiler Larsen on the corner of Brooks Street and Coast Highway. (Andrew Turner)

Minutoli could not be found during a sweep of known greeter hangouts on Thursday morning.

Joan Gladstone, an oil painter who shows at the Sawdust Art Festival, has been wearing the greeter shoes ever since she spotted Minutoli wearing them. He had been performing in front of the greeter statue outside Sapphire restaurant on the corner of Brooks Street and Coast Highway.

“I’ve lived in Laguna about 30 years and started noticing Michael dancing, but then I began talking with him, and I found that he’s a beautiful soul,” Gladstone said. “There’s a dichotomy in Michael. There’s the showman, who spins and yells at the cars, but there’s this very deep person who is caring about everyone he meets, from the littlest children who break out into gigantic smiles to everyone.”

The heel of an Alma Laguna shoe shown here depicts the Main Beach lifeguard tower. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Gladstone, who took a card from Minutoli before ordering the greeter shoes, now wears them in her booth. When people ask her about them, she distributes a card so that the current-day greeter can benefit.

Williams also created a Laguna Beach class of 2023 shoe. More designs based on experiences are in development. The production line has become a bit of a popularity contest, as he has allowed the public to choose their favorite designs before they are put on footwear.

“Success, in most companies, kills creativity, because once you’re successful, businesses become an exercise in risk management,” said Williams, who is enjoying the flexibility of being a small business owner. “I’ve got the luxury of, ‘I can do whatever I want,’ and get feedback from cool people. At least I have that freedom to just kind of have fun.”