Laguna Beach city attorney honored for 41 years of service

City Atty. Phil Kohn, right, shakes the hand of Mayor Bob Whalen as the City Council honored his service to Laguna Beach on Tuesday.

At the end of a 41-year tenure as the legal counsel for Laguna Beach, the mind of City Atty. Phil Kohn remained sharp, and it worked feverishly to provide humor during his send-off from the community.

Kohn prefaced his comments by saying it was dangerous to give an attorney an open microphone, before proceeding to reminisce about the decades gone by.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunities to contribute to all the accomplishments that the city has received,” Kohn said. “I remember back to that fateful lunch in 1982, with then City Manager Ken Frank and then Mayor Neil Fitzpatrick, who promised me that if I agreed to take on the position, it would be a very interesting experience for me.

“And interesting it has become, and like the ancient proverb, interesting is both a curse and a blessing. Fortunately, in the case of Laguna Beach, much more so a blessing than a curse.”

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen hands City Atty. Phil Kohn a proclamation at the Laguna Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A proclamation and a plaque were given to Kohn at the start of the City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

Mayor Bob Whalen read from the proclamation, which among other things noted that Kohn had sat in on more than 950 council meetings for over 20 elected councils, accumulating in excess of 5,000 hours.

Laguna Beach contracted with the firm Rutan & Tucker for municipal legal services beginning in March 1979. Kohn, who is set to retire in September, was appointed the city attorney in October that year.

“Looking back again to 1982 brings a tear to my eye, not because I’m sad about anything other than I think I had a lot more hair then,” Kohn quipped. “That’s what this job will do to you.”

City Atty. Phil Kohn stands humbled as he receives an ovation at the Laguna Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Kohn thanked the council, city staff and the community before giving up the microphone.

The retiring city attorney received a standing ovation from those attending the meeting. Council members took turns expressing gratitude for Kohn’s service to the city and marveling at his longevity in the job.

“You’re truly one of the most decent, smart and kind gentlemen I’ve ever met,” Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf said. “People don’t realize here that are not serving on the City Council how much work Phil does to protect our town. He does a lot. You don’t see a lot of the work that he does, but his work is excellent. It’s top notch.

“[He’s] very well respected attorney throughout Orange County and very well respected in the courts, and we’ve been very fortunate to have him. You don’t see very many cities who hang on to their city attorney for 41 years. Councils come and go, city attorneys come and go, but not Phil.”

Laguna Beach recently entered into an agreement with Best Best & Krieger for legal services. Megan Garibaldi, who will be the new city attorney, will start in the position on Sept. 11.