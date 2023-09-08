Another iconic Laguna restaurant to close

The whiteboard menu at Taco Loco, which has marked its last summer in Laguna Beach. The taco stand closes Sept. 30.

First it was the Stand, now it’s Taco Loco — two iconic restaurants in Laguna Beach with impressive hippie street cred have called it quits.

The Stand closed Sept. 5, and Taco Loco’s last day will be Sept. 30.

Taco Loco owner Gonzalo “Gonzo” Rebollar posted the announcement on the company’s website, saying the time was right. Rumors have been circulating about possible rent increases, but Rebollar was unavailable for comment.

Advertisement

“After 36 years of feeding the locals and visitors of Laguna Beach, it’s time for the next chapter of my journey here on Earth, my next adventure,” he wrote.

The loss of Taco Loco is another big hit to Laguna’s quirky culture. The beloved taco stand — and it was very much a hole-in-the-wall — was known for its blackened fish tacos, vegan tofu burgers and late-night hours.

Located in the Sleepy Hollow section of Laguna at 640 S. Coast Hwy., just south of downtown, there was very little parking but lots of personality.

With a cult-like following, it succeeded by staying the same, offering 17 different types of tacos, in addition to the daily specials, and large mounds of guacamole — on nearly everything.

Rebollar arrived in Laguna from Mexico City and brought with him a specialty in blackened cooking. His spices (a blend of recipes from New Orleans, the Southwest, Californian and Mexican cuisines), made for a distinctive flavor to his dishes.

Calimari nachos loaded with beans and guacamole at Taco Loco in Laguna Beach. The eatery will close its doors Sept. 30. (David Hansen)

After unwinding from the grind of running a daily restaurant, he plans on starting a food blog and packaging up his recipes for download.

In the meantime, the city will be left with few “only in Laguna” establishments — a unique blend of character, humility and generosity.

DAVID HANSEN is editor of Under Laguna in Laguna Beach. He can be reached at david@underlaguna.com.