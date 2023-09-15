Laguna Beach resident nominated to U.N. General Assembly

Laguna Beach resident Janet Keller has been nominated to represent the United States for the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Laguna Beach resident Janet Keller was among a list of five nominees selected to represent the United States in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Joe Biden announced the nominees earlier this month.

Keller joins a group of nominees that includes Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-12), Republican Rep. French Hill (AR-2), Calvin Smyre and Jeffrey Worthe.

“I am deeply honored that President Biden nominated me to serve in this role for the 78th session of the U.N. General Assembly,” Keller said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing critical work on the global stage on behalf of the United States, including a focus on young women, human trafficking and LGBTQ+ rights.”

Keller has more than 30 years of experience in politics and public policy at the local, state and federal level. Keller Consultants, a firm she founded in 1990, provides counsel to candidates, campaigns and private clients to advance their political and philanthropic interests.

A University of San Diego graduate, Keller earned a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Keller’s public service includes a six-year term as a member of the California Regional Water Quality Control Board, a position she was appointed to by Gov. Gray Davis in 2000. She was a member of the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities during Barack Obama’s second presidential term.

In recent years, Keller has been active in advocacy efforts for survivors of institutional abuse. She has worked with survivors of Larry Nassar, the disgraced sports doctor who was convicted of sexually abusing Olympic and college athletes.

The United Nations General Assembly opened on Sept. 5, with the first high-level general debate scheduled for Tuesday.