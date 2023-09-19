Suspect turns himself in after repeatedly stabbing man in the head at a Costa Mesa business

A 29-year-old Newport Beach man is being held on $1 million bail after allegedly stabbing a man repeatedly in the head with a metal object Monday in Costa Mesa.

A Newport Beach man was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem after turning himself into police for repeatedly stabbing another man in the head in Costa Mesa earlier that day.

Alexis Omar Parra, 29, is being held in jail on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, according to an online prison inmate locator maintained by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Costa Mesa Police Department spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said police were dispatched to a business located on the 3500 block of Cadillac Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Monday regarding a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a 36-year-old man had sustained numerous stab wounds above the neck from a “sharp metal object” during an interaction with Parra, who was known to the victim, Fyad said.

Found in stable condition at the scene, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for moderate injuries, according to Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue spokesman Battalion Chief Chris Coates.

Parra fled the scene immediately following the incident but at 5 p.m. Monday had turned himself in at the CMPD station, where he was booked on charges of assault and mayhem. The weapon used in the stabbing was never recovered, Fyad confirmed Tuesday.

Prior to Monday’s incident, Orange County Superior Court records showed Parra, who described himself as working in the production industry, had only been charged with infractions but hadn’t faced any other criminal charges in the last decade.