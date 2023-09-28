Around Laguna: ‘Symphony on the Go’ coming to Heisler Park

Barry Perkins, principal trumpet of Pacific Symphony, will lead a brass quintet performing at Heisler Park in Laguna Beach on Oct. 6.

The stage is set for musicians from the Pacific Symphony to showcase their talents to the Laguna Beach community, as a brass quintet will perform at the Heisler Park amphitheater.

A group headlined by Barry Perkins, the principal trumpet of Pacific Symphony, will play a 45-minute set on Friday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

The performance will also feature Tony Ellis (trumpet), Adedeji Ogunfolu (horn), David Stetson (trombone) and Blake Cooper (tuba).

The “Symphony on the Go” free mobile concert series will make several stops across Orange County. Prior to the Laguna Beach performance, a show will take place at Costa Mesa’s TeWinkle Park on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. That show will feature a string quartet of Ben Lash (cello), Victor de Almeida (viola), and violinists Dana Freeman and Yen Ping Lai.

Pacific Symphony musicians will also put on a show at the Orange County Sustainability Decathlon on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. The event will happen at the Orange County Fairgrounds, and it will feature the previously mentioned brass quintet.

Those planning to attend a show are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the outdoor concerts.

Pacific Symphony received a grant from Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley to help bring about the free concert series.

Laguna Beach city manager recruitment

Laguna Beach is actively looking for its next city manager, as city officials announced a closed session meeting for city manager recruitment to be held on Friday at 1 p.m.

Former city manager Shohreh Dupuis retired from the position on Sept. 1, per the terms of a separation agreement. She was appointed as the city’s top executive in April 2021.

Sean Joyce was brought in to serve as Laguna Beach’s interim city manager on Sept. 5.