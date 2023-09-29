Advertisement
San Clemente man suspected of arson at South Coast Water District

Authorities arrested a San Clemente man on suspicion of arson following a fire at the South Coast Water District building in Laguna Beach on Friday.
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Authorities arrested a San Clemente man in connection with a fire that broke out at South Coast Water District on Friday.

Laguna Beach fire and police personnel, as well as the Orange County Fire Authority, responded to the South Coast Water District property at 31792 Coast Highway after a call came in at 12:52 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a storage shed engulfed in flames.

Andrew Bell, 52, was arrested on suspicion of arson. Fire and police investigators determined that Bell had started the fire. He was arrested at a local hospital, where he was being treated for fire-related injuries, police spokesman Lt. Cornelius Ashton said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Schulenburg at (949) 416-9163 or aschulenburg@lagunabeachcity.net.

Andrew Turner

